TSB to close 73 Scottish branches and cut 300 jobs Published duration 58 minutes ago

TSB is to close 73 branches in Scotland and cut about 300 jobs as part of wider UK cuts across the high street bank.

A "significant change in customer behaviour" and increased online banking drove the decision, the bank said.

The move has been criticised by campaign groups which said older and vulnerable customers would be hit hardest.

The bank said the closures were not an "easy decision" and had been accelerated by the Covid pandemic.

The Edinburgh-based company has not announced which branches have been earmarked for closure in 2021.

But it said 94% of customers in Scotland would still be within 20 minutes of one that will remain open.

The closures represent more than half of the TSB branches currently operating north of the border.

TSB said it would "continue to invest in its 62 remaining Scottish branches over the next two years to radically improve the customer experience".

The bank said 50 mobile advisers would be introduced in some rural communities "to help existing customers and organise further support".

Robin Bulloch, TSB customer banking director, said: "These decisions are the most difficult we take, but we must always be guided by our customers - and we are clearly witnessing a substantial shift towards digital banking.

"We operate a more extensive branch network than most other banks in Scotland, including some much larger than TSB, and we need to reduce its size to reflect the changing needs of our customers."

Age Scotland said it was "appalled" by the latest closures.

Chief executive Brian Sloan said the "relentless push" towards online banking "doesn't suit everyone".

He said: "Those who rely on branches most tend to be older, disadvantaged or on low incomes, and may not find it easy to travel to the next town to do their banking.

"Almost half a million people over 60 don't use the internet, with the highest numbers in the most deprived areas. By turning its back on them, TSB clearly seems to be putting its profits before its customers."

Across the UK, the Spanish-owned TSB will cut about 900 jobs and close 164 branches.