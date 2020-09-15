Unemployment in Scotland rises 'slightly' on latest figures Published duration 5 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Unemployment has risen slightly

Unemployment in Scotland has risen to 4.6% in the three months to July.

The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show a slight rise on the previous set of figures.

There were 127,000 people unemployed in Scotland between May and July, up from 122,000 in April to June. Employment rates sit up slightly for the quarter at 74.3%.

Across the UK, the rate of unemployment measures 4.1%, a rise on the 3.9% recorded in the previous three months.

