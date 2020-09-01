STV announces loss as advertising revenue falls Published duration 53 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption STV has seen national and regional advertising revenue fall

Broadcaster STV has announced a pre-tax loss of £4.9m in the first half of the year, down from a profit of £9.1m for the same period last year.

The company said its national advertising revenue had dropped by 23%. Regional performance was down 18%.

Total revenue fell 19% to £44.7m after a slight increase in online sales.

Falls in advertising revenue and the shutdown of drama productions during lockdown have hit revenues at many commercial broadcasters.

However, STV chief executive Simon Pitts said the broadcaster had still made an operating profit of £5.2m in the first half of the year which was the "real measure" of the company's underlying performance.

He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that it had been a "challenging period" for everyone, but said he was proud at the way STV had responded.

"We haven't just survived this crisis so far - we've thrived in lots of ways while taking care of our people, our partners and our local communities along the way," he said.

image copyright ITV image caption STV's chief executive Simon Pitts said the outlook for the broadcaster was "more positive" going into the autumn

"We've actually seen record ratings for STV, up 25% on TV, up over 80% online and we have taken decisive action to mitigate the impact of Covid.

"Advertising trends are now starting to improve again, so the outlook is much more positive going into the autumn."

STV has made use of the UK government's furlough scheme, but Mr Pitts said there were "no plans for job cuts" as the scheme begins to wind down.