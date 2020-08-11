Image copyright PA Media

The number of people in work in Scotland fell by 15,000 between April and June as the impact of lockdown hit, according to the latest figures.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in employment north of the border fell over the quarter to 74.3% (2.65 million), data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicates.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.5% with 124,000 people out of work.

This was higher than the UK unemployment rate of 3.9%.

The number of people aged over 16 in employment in Scotland fell by 15,000 over the quarter while the number of people classed as "out of work" rose by 11,000.

The UK economy has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, but unemployment has not surged as much as feared because large numbers of firms have put employees on furlough.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption There have been calls to extend support to hard-hit sectors including hospitality

However, analysts warned that unemployment was set to worsen in the coming months as the scheme winds down, with some warning of a looming "cliff-edge" and a "lull before the storm".

Scotland's Business Minister, Jamie Hepburn said: "These statistics [for the period April to June 2020] cover a full three months of lockdown measures before some businesses started to re-open, but still do not reflect the full impact of the pandemic on the labour market as the Job Retention Scheme is continuing to help support many people remain in employment."

Mr Hepburn called on the UK government to extend its furlough scheme - particularly for hard-hit sectors, including travel, tourism and hospitality.