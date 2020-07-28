Image caption Duncan Bannatyne fears cutting up to 600 jobs if lockdown restrictions are not eased soon

Ex-Dragon's Den star Duncan Bannatyne says he could be forced to close his health clubs in Scotland if they cannot reopen by the end of August.

The businessman's Bannatyne Group has 11 clubs north of the border which employ 600 people.

Mr Bannatyne told BBC Scotland's The Nine they are currently being subsidised by his gyms in England.

He has warned every job is under threat unless lockdown restrictions are further eased.

Indoor gyms were able to open in England last week.

But there is currently no date for their reopening in Scotland and Scottish government guidance advises it will not happen before 31 July.

Mr Bannatyne questioned why pubs have been allowed to reopen in Scotland while gyms remain shut.

Image copyright Bannatyne Group Image caption The Bannatyne Group has 11 health clubs in Scotland

"There's 11 clubs in Scotland and 600 employees - we'd have to lay them all off, if we can't open, say by the end of August. There's no point in us continuing to try and support them," he said.

"We were very happy to close down when we were told in March... but now is the time to reopen again and I think we should be allowed to reopen very soon, if not today."

He added: "It would be more damaging to open and close down again but I can't see any reason not to open and stay open.

"When you compare us for example to pubs, where people are talking to each other and getting drunk, people come to health clubs for very different reasons... the danger is very small compared to pubs and even supermarkets."

Mr Bannatyne said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had "done a fantastic job of looking after the people of Scotland" but feels the "time has come to make a decision".

Lockdown measures in Scotland are set to be reviewed on Thursday, but the first minister has warned not to expect many more changes to be announced.

She said her focus was on enabling shielding people to have more freedom and schools to return safely next month.