The number of rail services operating in Scotland is to be increased from next week, ScotRail has said.

From Monday 3 August, more than 90% of normal services will be operating.

All routes will once again have normal early morning, late night, and peak services.

Scotland's principle rail operator said 100% of normal capacity would be provided at peak times, however many seats would need to stay empty to allow for social distancing.

It added that the increase in services comes ahead of schools reopening on 11 August, which it anticipates could result in an increase in the number of people travelling.

Social distancing requirements made driver training impossible during lockdown.

The rail operator said this means it is not possible yet for its full service to operate.

Where a reduced service must continue to operate will be targeted at the times when fewer people travel.

'Physical distancing can't be guaranteed'

ScotRail added that passengers were still being urged to consider alternative travel options where possible.

Operations director David Simpson said: "We'll operate as close to a normal timetable as possible from Monday 3 August.

"Like businesses across the world, we continue to face challenges caused by coronavirus, but we will have every available train in service from 3 August.

"We do need everybody to continue taking personal responsibility for their travel choices, because physical distancing can't be guaranteed."

He reminded passengers that face coverings were compulsory on public transport.