Image copyright Alexander Dennis Image caption Alexander Dennis has been owned by group of Scottish investors since 2004

Bus builder Alexander Dennis Limited is expected to cut 650 jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Falkirk-based firm employs 2,300 people, including 1,000 at its Scottish factory and head office.

The workforce were told on Monday that more than quarter of them are at risk of redundancy, following a 45-day consultation.

Britain's biggest bus builder was bought by a Canadian company last year and was heading for record production.

But since the lockdown passenger numbers and, as a result, orders for new buses have plummeted.

Managers in Falkirk have been appealing to the Scottish and UK governments to step in and save thousands of industry jobs, citing the prime minister's commitment to renewing Britain's bus fleet with lower-emission models.

But no special deal for the sector has been agreed.

ADL's head office is in Larbert and its main factory is in Camelon.