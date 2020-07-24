Image copyright Getty Images

Social distancing is to be reduced on most Scottish rail services from next week.

ScotRail has announced that it is asking passengers to maintain 1m separation - half the current 2m rule - from Monday.

The operator stressed that other measures, such as the wearing of face coverings, remain in place.

Passengers are still being asked to consider whether they could safely use another form of transport.

The relaxation of the two-metre rule applies on board trains and at stations.

ScotRail and Network Rail said the change reflects updated Scottish government guidance, issued earlier this month.

Hand sanitisers

They warned that "capacity of trains remains significantly reduced".

ScotRail operations director David Simpson said: "We've worked closely with staff, trade union colleagues, and the government to satisfy ourselves that we have sufficient safety measures in place to move to a minimum of one metre physical distancing on trains and at stations."

He said the provision of face masks and hand sanitisers at many stations was intended to keep staff and customers safe.

Mr Simpson added: "But we need everybody to continue taking personal responsibility for their travel choices, because physical distancing can't be guaranteed."