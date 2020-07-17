Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's economy has seen a modest increase in output, new figures show.

Latest Gross domestic product (GDP) figures show the economy grew by 1.5% in May.

The increase comes after falls in March and April, when economic growth fell by 18.9% in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

Despite the slight pickup in May, economic output remains 22.1% below the level in February before the Covid-19 crisis took hold.

The Scottish government said some parts of the economy are estimated to have seen a pick-up in activity as firms and consumers adapted to physical distancing. and some people returned to work.

However, other industries across the services sector experienced further falls in output.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "Although there was a slight rise in GDP in May, these figures once again confirm the serious impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the economy across the UK.

"We are determined to do everything in our power to support economic recovery and protect people's jobs and livelihoods throughout this crisis."