Another 15,000 Scots seeking work over lockdown

Unemployment in Scotland rose between March and May as the impact of lockdown was felt, official figures indicate.

Scotland's unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in the period, a 0.6% increase on the previous quarter. This was higher than the UK unemployment rate of 3.9%.

The figures do not include nearly 750,000 workers on furlough.

The number of Scots seeking jobs was up by 15,000 to 120,000. Twice as many left the jobs market and were not looking for work.

The figures showed a sharp decline of nearly 17% in the number of hours worked in May across the UK. After inflation, average pay was down by 1.3%.

The Scottish government's Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the UK government's Job Retention Scheme will have offered "some relief", and called for the UK government to extended its furlough scheme.

She said: "The Job Retention Scheme will end in October but we believe the UK government must extend the scheme, particularly for sectors that have been most affected by COVID-19, for example travel and tourism and hospitality, given that most of these sectors will not have fully recovered by October.

Ms Hyslop added that the Scottish government had provided a package of support to businesses totalling over £2.3bn.

The number of people aged 16 to 64 in employment fell to 74.1% (2,642,000), a 1.2% drop on the previous quarter.