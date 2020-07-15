Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Physical distancing will no longer need to be maintained on sites, as long as workers wear protective equipment

Workers will now be allowed to be in close contact with one another on construction sites, the Scottish government has confirmed.

Full PPE is required to do so, however, as the construction industry moves into Phase 4 of easing lockdown rules.

The Scottish government has developed a six-phase plan for the restarting of the construction industry in Scotland.

The latest easing means the widest range of work will be able to take place on sites since March.

Ministers said the decision was made after checking that the increased use of PPE on sites would not affect supply levels for the NHS.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: "I am pleased that the construction industry can take this further, important step in returning to work and continuing its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Controlled close working will enable the sector to carry out tasks that have not been possible since the lockdown began, but we are of course not back to business as usual yet and the health and safety of construction workers and the public remains the top priority.

How is Scotland's construction industry being restarted?

Phase 0 - Planning

Phase 1 - Pre-start site preparation

Phase 2 - Soft start (only where physical distancing can be maintained)

Phase 3 - Steady state (only where physical distancing can be maintained)

Phase 4 - Steady state (where physical distancing can be maintained and/or with PPE use)

Phase 5 - Increasing density/productivity

Source: Scottish government construction sector guidance

"The move into Phase 4 of the restart plan is subject to appropriate use of PPE, and we have agreed to it only after making certain that this will not impact on supplies required by the NHS.

"The sector's response to this crisis continues to be responsible and measured, but I must reiterate again how important it is that, in order to ensure public and workforce confidence and safety, that the latest Scottish government and the safe operating guidance put in place by Construction Scotland - are followed," he continued.