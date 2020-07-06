Scottish travel agency Barrhead Travel has confirmed plans to make staff redundant following "a drop in customer confidence" due to travel restrictions.

The company also blamed quarantine uncertainty and the fact it will have to contribute to the costs of the furlough system from next month.

It has not said how many jobs will go but at least one branch, in central Glasgow, will close.

Barrhead currently runs 76 outlets in Scotland.

It also has offices in Newcastle, Cumbria, Southampton, Leicester and Belfast.

A statement from the company said: "We will be ensuring that there is full support available for all our colleagues - personally and professionally - over the coming months."

The TSSA trade union, representing travel workers, has urged the company to work with staff representatives.

It is also pressing the Scottish government to develop a plan for the whole sector.

The union argues that shopping streets are opening up again and people are eager to make holiday plans.