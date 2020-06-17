Image copyright PA Media Image caption Manufacturing was especially badly hit by Covid lockdown measures

Scotland's economy began to contract as soon as coronavirus lockdown measures were imposed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 2.5% in the first quarter of the year, with provisional figures for April showing an 18.9% decline.

A more dramatic contraction is expected in the next set of figures for Scotland, reflecting the suspension of much economic activity.

Figures for the UK as a whole showed a 20.4% decline in April.

The largest declines came in the production sector, particularly manufacturing.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the statistics showed how seriously lockdown had affected business.

"The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is having an extremely serious impact on the economy right across the UK and - as these figures demonstrate - Scotland is no exception," she said.

"Ever since the start of this crisis the Scottish government has been working tirelessly to keep businesses afloat and ensure as many people as possible keep their jobs, and we will continue to do that.

"So far this has included a tailored package of more than £2.3bn in business support."