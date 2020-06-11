Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The schemes are intended to ensure those who cannot work have some financial support

The UK government has said 774,200 people in Scotland have been assisted by the furlough scheme and self-employment support.

The schemes were among measures introduced after the coronavirus lockdown to support people whose businesses could not operate.

Official statistics show 628,200 people in Scotland have been furloughed.

There have also been 146,000 claims to the Self Employment Income Support Scheme.

Currently, the furlough scheme pays 80% of an employee's wages, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

Employers will be expected to pick up more of the cost from August.

The average claim in Scotland under the support scheme for the self-employed has been £2,900.

Across the UK, employers in the wholesale and retail sectors have furloughed the highest number of employers, covering 1.6 million jobs, followed by accommodation and food service employers, which furloughed 1.4 million people.