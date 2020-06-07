Image copyright Google Image caption Crieff Hydro is the flagship hotel in the group

A chain of Scottish hotels has given notice that 241 staff face redundancy at the start of August.

Crieff Hydro group is family owned and includes seven mainly rural hotels, including Crieff Hydro, Peebles Hydro and Ballachulish Hotel.

It is planning to shed more than quarter of its workers across the portfolio.

Stephen Leckie, the proprietor, says he expects bookings to be down by 30-50% this year.

The number of job losses could be reduced or increased, depending on the pace at which lockdown regulations on the hospitality industry are eased.

'Darkest days'

The group announced that as of Sunday, it had entered a consultation period with its staff due to a significant downturn in business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said it hoped that through consultation the number of compulsory redundancies, if needed, could be halved.

Image caption Staff will be lost across the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels portfolio

Mr Leckie said: 'When we closed our doors at the end of March, it was one of the darkest days in our 150-year history and this is another.

The impact coronavirus has had on our industry and business has been immediate and drastic. As a family-run business built on the strength of our people, discussing potential redundancies is the toughest step we've ever had to consider.

"I am personally devastated for every one of our team who could lose their job."

He said that despite all the measures taken so far to reduce costs, lost revenue while the hotels were closed would amount to at least £17m in the current financial year.

'Harsh reality'

He added: "For every month we've been closed with zero income, we've had to pay £500,000 just to keep our buildings safe and insured. This would have a profound effect on any business. "

The company has used the UK government's Job Retention Scheme as well as securing an additional £5m in bank loans.

Image copyright Google Image caption Peebles Hydro is one of the group's largest resorts

Tourism has been one of the hardest-hit industries during the nationwide lockdown. Industry bodies fear there will be many casualties as the sector struggles to be in a position to return.

Marc Crothall of the Scottish Tourism Alliance said: "This is a harsh reality of the impact of Covid19.

"Crieff Hydro is a really good, well-run and managed group of hotels who have always invested in their employees and I know it will be hurting the family in having to take this action.

"But without any income coming in for many months and coupled with high levels of monthly fixed costs and with no sign of any long-term grant support being made available to help bridge the gap in the months ahead as tourism demand and occupancy levels return, businesses like this are now faced with little or no choice but to cut employee costs.

"Very sadly, tough decisions like this have had to be taken. I suspect we will be hearing similar stories from many more tourism and hospitality businesses in coming days."