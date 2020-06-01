Image copyright Fishers Image caption Fishers plans to consolidate its hospitality business into its Cupar and Glasgow laundries

Scottish laundry group Fishers has confirmed the closure of its Perth site, with the loss of up to 84 jobs.

Fishers said it had been "significantly impacted" by the severe downturn in the hospitality and tourism sector following the coronavirus lockdown.

Hotels in Scotland and the north east of England account for much of its business.

Fishers said it had examined a range of options to try to avoid closing its Perth plant, but none had been viable.

The laundry had been mothballed since March when the lockdown came into effect.

A consultation period with staff was launched at the end of April.

Staff were informed on Friday of the company's decision to close the site with immediate effect.

Fishers will now consolidate its Scottish hospitality business into its Cupar and Glasgow laundries.

'Hard decision'

Fishers managing director Michael Jones said: "This has been an incredibly hard decision, closing a good laundry and losing great people, many with long service.

"We have turned over every stone looking for alternatives, but we have to be prepared for uncertain times ahead.

"We are working very hard to have our Cupar and Glasgow laundries ready to ramp up production, with safe distancing and increased hygiene measures in place, in time for the reopening of hotels."

Fishers provides a range of commercial laundry and textile rental services.

Its biggest market is hospitality, but it also serves the healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors.