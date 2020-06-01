Image copyright Business Stream

Scottish Water subsidiary Business Stream has won a £70m-plus contract to manage water and wastewater services for the Ministry of Justice.

The three-year deal covers 900 sites, including the Home Office and the HM Prison Service in England.

It is thought to be one of the largest public sector contracts awarded since the English retail water market opened up in 2017.

Business Stream is headquartered in Edinburgh.

It also runs offices in Glasgow, Worthing and Bradford and employs more than 400 members of staff.

The water company, which provides services to more than 340,000 customers across the UK, said it had generated about £280m in new contract wins since 2017.