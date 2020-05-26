Image caption Planning permission was granted recently for the new national manufacturing institute

A former boss of the Michelin tyre plant in Dundee has been chosen to lead the development of a Scottish manufacturing centre of expertise.

John Reid will become chief executive of the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) in August.

Mr Reid was general manager of Michelin Dundee when it was announced that the site was to be closed down.

He went on to oversee the conversion of the factory into the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

It will be created over the next decade, and aims to support a range of projects, from low carbon energy to sustainable mobility.

The £65m national manufacturing institute will be based next to Glasgow Airport and will include a skills academy as well as industry-led research and development facilities.

It aims to support businesses across the country and attract investment.

It is a key part of the Scottish government's manufacturing action plan, which aims to help Scotland become a world leader in advanced manufacturing.

Planning permission was granted for the institute in March.

Image caption John Reid was previously general manager of the Michelin tyre plant in Dundee

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has created some exceptionally challenging conditions for the whole economy, and manufacturing is no exception.

"The crisis has also underlined just how crucial a strong, innovative and diverse manufacturing sector is for Scotland, with many manufacturers supplying vital equipment for the health and social care response.

"Under John's leadership, the work of the NMIS will be an absolutely crucial element of Scotland's integrated system of support for the sector as we seek to protect its long-term prospects, and ensure we have vibrant manufacturing industries for future generations."

More than £65m is being invested in the centre, including £8m by Strathclyde, which is the facility's anchor university, and £48m by the Scottish government.

It will form part of the developing advanced manufacturing innovation district, which includes the Advanced Forming Research Centre at Inchinnan and the new Lightweight Manufacturing Centre in Renfrew.