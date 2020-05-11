Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish airport bosses have warned that UK government plans to quarantine people arriving in the UK will have a serious impact on the travel industry.

Boris Johnson said on Sunday the rules would soon be imposed to try to prevent Covid-19 being brought in from overseas.

As yet, no start or end date for the measures has been announced.

UK airlines said they had been told that any quarantine period would last for 14 days.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports, said the move was "a significant blow" for both airports and airlines.

He said: "It blows a massive hole in our business planning.

"We expected to be moving into a restart position hopefully within a matter of weeks but it is now clear that with this measure in place, we are back to the drawing board once again to understand when we may restart the economy and open our airports properly."

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar warned that the quarantine measures would have a "very serious" impact, with about 30,000 jobs connected to air travel in Scotland.

He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that the "very significant backward step" would have an impact on people's desire to travel and begged the question on whether airlines would continue to fly because of the lack of demand.

'Deeply unhelpful'

He added: "It's unhelpful because it's very uncertain and it's deeply unhelpful because it appears we're going into stricter rules rather than looking forward to how to get back to something approaching normality."

Passengers arriving from France will be exempt from the forthcoming measures, after the UK government reached a reciprocal deal with their counterparts in Paris.

The government has also indicated that people arriving from the Republic of Ireland will not be made to go into quarantine.

However, the measures will apply to UK holidaymakers returning from other destinations.

The rules are expected to cover not just air passengers, but also those arriving by other means of travel.

Industry body Airlines UK has said the policy needs "a credible exit plan" and should be reviewed weekly.