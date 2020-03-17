Image copyright IndigoVision Image caption IndigoVision specialises in digital security camera systems

Scottish video security firm IndigoVision is being taken over by US electronics giant Motorola Solutions in a deal worth just over £30m.

Edinburgh-based IndigoVision, which was founded in 1994, specialises in digital security camera systems.

Its products range from surveillance equipment at airports to body-worn camera systems for police forces.

IndigoVision's share price more than doubled to about 370p on news of the takeover.

Chief executive Pedro Vasco Simoes said: "The access we will now have to Motorola Solutions' range of innovative technologies will create new opportunities for IndigoVision and enable us to bring an exciting proposition to the market that allows us to further deliver on our goal of delivering safety, security and business intelligence."

Motorola added that the acquisition would provide it with "enhanced geographical reach across a wider customer base".