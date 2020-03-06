Image caption The facility will be based at the 52-hectare Netherton Campus next to Glasgow Airport

Planning permission has been granted for a £65m manufacturing centre of expertise next to Glasgow Airport.

The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) will include a skills academy and industry-led research and development facilities.

NMIS aims to support businesses across the country and attract investment.

It is a key part of the Scottish government's manufacturing action plan, which aims to help Scotland become a world leader in advanced manufacturing.

The facility at the 52-hectare Netherton Campus in Renfrewshire is being supported by, among others, the Scottish government, Scottish Enterprise, Skills Development Scotland, Scottish Funding Council and Renfrewshire Council.

More than £65m is being invested in the centre, including £8m by Strathclyde, which is the facility's anchor university, and £48m by the Scottish government.

It will form part of the developing advanced manufacturing innovation district, which includes the Advanced Forming Research Centre at Inchinnan and the new Lightweight Manufacturing Centre in Renfrew.

No date has been set for the start of construction but work is already well under way on the district's enabling infrastructure, funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal.

Those behind the project said that once fully developed, the district has the potential to attract up to 6,000 jobs and deliver an annual economic injection of £535m.

'Significant milestone'

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "Securing planning permission is a significant milestone for NMIS.

"It paves the way to start construction of the new facilities which will deliver the research, support and skills to help manufacturers unlock opportunities in emerging digital technologies and processes.

"NMIS will be an international centre of expertise where research, industry and the public sector will work together to make Scotland a global leader in advanced manufacturing and attract investment."

Prof Sir Jim McDonald, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Strathclyde, said planning consent was a "major step in the journey towards revitalising our industrial base and in re-establishing Scotland's international reputation for manufacturing excellence".