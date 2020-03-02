Image copyright Mackie's of Scotland Image caption Mackie's said sales of its chocolate and ice cream brands soared over the year

Food brand Mackie's of Scotland has reported record revenues following a sharp rise in sales of chocolate and ice cream.

The Aberdeenshire-based firm said annual turnover rose by 20% to £16.7m in the year to May 2019.

Pre-tax profits were up by nearly 60%, at £2,176,000.

Sales of chocolate grew by 63% on the previous year, which the company attributed to a "recipe refinement", while ice cream sales also climbed.

Mackie's said the sales growth "bucked a wider market decline", and it was now targeting further market expansion in London and the south east.

Across the entire business, revenues from exports increased by 72%, with the US and Far East markets "developing at pace".

'No fluke'

Managing director Mac Mackie said: "While this set of results undoubtedly benefited from 2018's glorious summer weather, beyond that this was no fluke.

"We've worked over the years to grow, cut costs and diversify the business across products and markets."

He added: "This past year's success is enabling us to make a serious investment in improving our operations, which will in the longer term increase our sustainability and secure job opportunities for more staff in our native Aberdeenshire and beyond."

The firm is investing £4.5m this year in a new refrigeration system which it says will reduce both energy use and CO2 emissions by 80%.

It is aiming to become 100% self-sufficient in renewable energy this year.