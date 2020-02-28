Scottish business confidence 'bounces back'

Image copyright Getty Images

Business confidence in Scotland bounced back this month, according to a survey.

Bank of Scotland's February business barometer rose by 19 points to a net balance of 15%, with firms reporting more confidence in their prospects as well as higher economic optimism.

This was reflected in businesses' hiring intentions, with a net 5% of firms expecting to hire more staff during the next year.

Across the UK, overall confidence was unchanged on 23%.

Businesses in London had the highest confidence at 29%, ahead of the West Midlands at 28%, and the East Midlands at 27%.

Those in Wales were the least confident, with an overall confidence of -2%.

Across the UK as a whole, overall business confidence fell slightly in the services sector but grew strongly in the manufacturing sector. The construction and retail sectors saw smaller increases in confidence.

The survey was conducted with 1,200 companies, including 84 businesses in Scotland.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Construction was among the sectors that saw confidence rise last month

Fraser Sime, regional director at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: "This increase in confidence shows great resilience from Scottish businesses.

"However, companies are likely to act with an element of caution throughout 2020 as some political and economic uncertainty remains."

Across Scotland, a net balance of 8% of businesses said that they felt the UK's exit from the European Union was having a negative impact on their expectations for business activity, compared to 19% a month ago.

Last month, the Scottish government's chief economist warned that much of the impact of Brexit had yet to be felt on the Scottish economy.

Gary Gillespie forecast "all forms of EU exit" would lead to lower household incomes than continued EU membership.