Mobile game developer Tag Games has announced plans to take on 20 new staff this year after moving to a larger office in Dundee.

The company, which has moved into The Vision Building in the city's Greenmarket area, said it was responding to "anticipated growth".

Tag Games, which currently employs 40 staff, is already recruiting for roles in programming, production and design.

It designed its new home in partnership with fit-out firm Steampunk.

Founded in Dundee in 2006, Tag Games' clients include Rovio, Activision, EA, Channel 4 and Wooga.

Its portfolio of work has included free-to-play titles such as Funpark Friends and Angry Birds Action.

Tag Games chief executive Marc Williamson said: "2020 is set to be a busy year for us project-wise, and we are kicking off a recruitment drive this month to support the anticipated growth.

"Making games is a creative endeavour and we want to provide a cutting-edge working environment that will inspire that creativity and make the team proud to come to work every day."