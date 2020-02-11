Scottish salmon exports reach record high

Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish salmon exports hit a record high in 2019, according to new figures.

Official statistics showed sales of salmon overseas reached £618m, a 22% increase on the previous year. The tonnage exported also increased by 26% to more than 94,000 tonnes.

For the third year running, France emerged as the largest market for Scottish salmon, with sales worth £221m.

It was followed by USA (£179m), and China (£59m).

The EU accounted for 56% of the volume of global Scottish salmon exports and 52% of the value.

In total, 17 of the top 20 overseas markets showed positive growth in 2019.

While there was a decline in exports to China of 11% in volume, this was offset by growth elsewhere in Asia, notably Taiwan and Japan.

'Extraordinary success'

Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO) chief executive Julie Hesketh-Laird said: "These figures demonstrate just what an extraordinary success Scottish salmon is.

"Such record-breaking performance is hugely encouraging and reflects the excellent reputation which Scottish salmon has in international markets."

Earlier this week, Ms Hesketh-Laird warned that salmon farmers faced "huge unnecessary burdens" and a loss of market share under UK government plans for Brexit.

She said firms were being told to prepare for trade barriers with the EU.

The industry is also warning that added red tape could see £9m on costs and delays to the departure of fresh fish.

The UK government said it would inform producers later this year on the measures they needed to take.