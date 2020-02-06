John Wood Group sells business to cut debt
Scottish energy services giant John Wood Group has announced the sale of its industrial services business to a German firm for up to $118m (£91m).
The deal with technical services provider Kaefer involves an initial payment of £80m, with a further payout of up to £11m "pending achievement of agreed financial goals".
Wood said the sale was part of its strategy to rationalise its portfolio.
Last August, Wood announced it was selling its nuclear business.
Cash proceeds from the two disposals will be used to reduce debt.
David Kemp, Wood's chief financial officer, said: "The sale of our industrial services business is the latest divestment aimed at maintaining our strong balance sheet and achieving our target leverage.
"As our focus has moved towards building a premium, differentiated and higher-margin business, the industrial services offering is no longer core to our strategy."
Aberdeen-based Wood's industrial services business employs about 2,000 people at 16 locations in the UK and Ireland.
It provides services for industrial operations, such as the application of protective coatings, thermal insulation and passive fire protection.