Image copyright Getty Images

Unemployment has fallen slightly in Scotland, and across the UK as a whole, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In the three months to November, the number of people out of work and looking for a job in Scotland fell by 7,000, to reach 105,000.

Scotland's unemployment rate now stands at 3.8% of the workforce.

Meanwhile, the number of people aged between 16 and 64 in employment fell by 1,000, to stand at 2,556,000.

The employment rate of 74.3% was below the UK figure of 76.3%.

A total of 32.9 million people are now in work in the UK, a rise of 0.5% for the three months to November.

ONS head of labour market and households David Freeman said: "The employment rate is at a new record high, with over two-thirds of the growth in people in work in the last year coming from women working full-time."