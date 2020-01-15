Image copyright Google Image caption Leven bought the Kia and Suzuki franchises in Selkirk from previous owners Belmont

Administrators have closed two dealerships in the Borders following the collapse of a car sales company.

Leonard Curtis Business Rescue and Recovery said there had been "limited interest" in the Leven Cars Group's Kia and Suzuki site in Selkirk.

It said all 23 staff at the Borders branches had been made redundant on Tuesday.

Discussions with interested parties are continuing over the group's remaining sites in Edinburgh.

The franchises for Kia and Suzuki in Selkirk were acquired from previous owners the Belmont Group in March 2018.

Stuart Robb, joint administrator, acknowledged it was disappointing news for staff based at Selkirk.

He added: "Our focus is to ensure that those employees affected by redundancy there receive the best support possible."

He said there had been "significant interest" in the rest of the business with "advanced discussions" being held with a number of parties.

More than 100 staff are employed at the remaining two sites in Edinburgh.

Administrators said they hoped to be in a position to confirm if a sale was possible in the near future.