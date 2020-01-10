Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Leven Car Company has ceased trading while administrators seek a buyer

A Scottish car dealership group has collapsed, threatening nearly 140 jobs.

Administrators from Leonard Curtis Business Rescue and Recovery were called in this week after the Leven Car Company got into difficulties.

The group runs a total of four dealerships in Edinburgh and Selkirk, including Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Lotus, Kia and Suzuki.

The business, which employs 139 staff, has ceased trading, although so far there have been no redundancies.

In a statement, Leonard Curtis Business Rescue and Recovery said the company's directors had decided to appoint administrators "following a difficult couple of years for the motor trade".

Joint Administrator Stuart Robb said: "We are currently assessing the company's financial position with a view to seeking a buyer for all or parts of the business.

"This is a unique opportunity to acquire a business with a strong reputation, excellent customer base, and a highly knowledgeable and loyal workforce."