The Unite union is to ballot members at the Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland over industrial action.

The union said the move followed talks with EnQuest over terms and conditions, including pensions.

A consultative ballot held over the festive period saw 98% of members who took part voting to reject proposed changes.

Regional industrial officer John Clark said it was a "resounding mandate". EnQuest has been asked for comment.

EnQuest took over the running of the terminal from previous operator BP in December 2017.