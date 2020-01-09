Image copyright Mike Wilkinson Image caption WSC makes PVCu and aluminium windows, doors and conservatories

A window manufacturer and supplier has announced major expansion plans after securing £2m from an investment fund.

Livingston-based Window Supply Company (WSC) will use the cash from the Business Growth Fund (BGF) to boost its manufacturing capacity and network of trade counters.

The company said the expansion drive was in response to "significant customer demand".

It expects its workforce to grow from 40 to 125 over the next three years.

WSC, which was founded last year, makes PVCu and aluminium windows, doors and conservatories.

'Market shift'

It supplies its products to builders, joiners and window installation companies through trade counters based in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Livingston.

WSC said it was aiming to grow its manufacturing capacity three-fold over the next five years, as well as more than treble its number of trade counters.

Chief executive Duncan Murray said: "There has been an increasing market shift towards trade as the primary route to market for windows, doors and conservatories and the response we have received from customers has given us the confidence to embark on this ambitious expansion plan."

BGF provides growth capital to small and mid-sized firms in the UK and Ireland in exchange for a minority, non-controlling stake.

It was launched in 2011 by the UK government and the British Bankers' Association.