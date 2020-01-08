Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The company's expansion is aimed at improving support for delivery riders

Online food delivery company Deliveroo has announced plans to create 70 highly-skilled jobs at its new Edinburgh headquarters this year.

It follows the company's acquisition of Edinburgh software firm Cultivate.

Deliveroo had previously said it hoped to create 50 high-skilled tech jobs within three years.

The new roles, which will more than treble the company's Edinburgh workforce, will include engineers, designers and data scientists.

The expansion is aimed at improving support for delivery riders.

The existing Edinburgh team will move from the city's technology incubator CodeBase to a new HQ in April.

Talent pool

Deliveroo's vice president of engineering, Dan Winn, said he hoped the company's first UK technology office outside London would "reflect the strength of the tech sector and the scale of our ambition for Edinburgh".

He added: "Edinburgh is one of the UK's fastest-growing tech hubs, with access to an excellent talent pool of high-skilled people and university graduates. We are excited to build on Cultivate's expertise to develop cutting-edge products and services from our new office.

"These new products will improve rider experience and help restaurants grow their businesses, with a particular focus on small businesses."

The Scottish government's digital economy minister, Kate Forbes, said: "This brings exciting employment and digital skills opportunities, helping us achieve our ambition for Scotland to be a world-class digital nation."