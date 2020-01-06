Greenock Diodes plant given £14m investment boost
An electronics plant in Greenock that was threatened with closure last year is to receive nearly £14m.
The funding from Scottish Enterprise is part of a £47m investment deal so owners Diodes can upgrade the site and train the 300-strong workforce.
Semiconductor manufacturer Diodes International took over the site from Texas Instruments (TI) last year.
It followed an announcement by TI that it intended to move the plant to a more "cost-effective" site abroad.
The new funding package will see £12m invested in research and development to help develop technologically-advanced transistors at the site.
A further £1.7m will go towards a training programme for workers.
The company has also received £169,500 from Inverclyde Council to assist with development of the site.