The Bank of Scotland has said customers have been affected by a problem with its website.

Online banking services were first reported to be unavailable early on New Year's Day.

At about 11:00, an update on the bank's Twitter feed said it did not have an estimated time for when the website would be working again.

It added that staff were working on the problem and they hoped to have it "back to normal soon".

A spokeswoman for the bank said: "We're aware that some of our customers are experiencing problems logging on to Online Banking. We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and apologise for any inconvenience caused."