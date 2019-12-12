Image copyright Nova Innovation

A Scottish energy firm has been granted a licence to deploy a tidal array in Canada.

Edinburgh-based Nova Innovation said the move would lead to 15 new turbines being installed in the Bay of Fundy, Nova Scotia, by 2023.

The project will provide enough electricity to power 600 homes.

In 2016, Nova said its offshore tidal array at Bluemull Sound off Shetland had become the first in the world to deliver electricity to the grid.

Some components for the array in Canada will be made in Edinburgh, although engineering work on the seabed platform and turbine rotors will be carried out in Canada.

Nova Innovation chief executive Simon Forrest said: "In the face of the climate emergency, we are on a mission to transform the power of the oceans across the world into clean, predicable energy.

"At five times the size of our array in Shetland, which is the first of its kind in the world, this project is a massive step forward for Nova Innovation and the sector - propelling Nova Scotia to a leading position in tidal energy."