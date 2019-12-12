Image copyright Google

Journalists at Newsquest titles in Glasgow have withdrawn the threat of strike action over job cuts, following a meeting with management.

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) backed action earlier this week after being told compulsory redundancies might be necessary.

The union said eight members of staff had opted for voluntary redundancy.

Newsquest said it had achieved the required savings without the need for compulsory job losses.

An NUJ chapel meeting voted unanimously to withdraw the threat of industrial action.

The papers involved were The Herald, The Herald on Sunday, the Glasgow Times, The National and The Sunday National.

In a statement, the NUJ said it had also raised the issue of bullying with management, adding that the "company had dealt with this promptly".

Stress survey

The dispute came just weeks after the union conducted a stress survey of staff at all Newsquest titles in Scotland.

The NUJ said 78% of respondents reported that their workloads had increased in the past year, while 57% said they were put under pressure to produce work faster than they were comfortable with.

John Toner, NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said: "Our members are heartened that their employer has listened and that no member of staff will be forced to leave.

"We are also appreciative of the speed by which the bullying issue was resolved and of the company's assurance that bullying will not be tolerated. The relief among our members was palpable.

"Management has agreed to meet the union's reps regularly, and to have routine staff meetings to deal with the problems expressed through our recent stress survey."

A spokesman for Newsquest Scotland said: "From the outset we have been actively seeking to avoid compulsory redundancies, and following ongoing constructive dialogue with both the union and staff, we have managed to achieve the savings required via voluntary redundancies.

"We will continue to work positively together to ensure that we have a sustainable business model."