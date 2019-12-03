Image copyright Tui

Flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Sharm el-Sheikh are to resume next year, after travel firm Tui included the airports in its winter 2020 holiday programme.

The announcement comes after the UK government ended a ban on flights to the Egyptian resort imposed in 2015.

They were halted after 224 people died in the bombing of a Russian airliner, linked to the Islamic State group.

Weekly flights from Edinburgh will operate from 2 November.

They will start from Glasgow on 4 November.

Tui has already announced the reintroduction of holidays to Sharm el-Sheikh from other UK airports next year, including Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: "It's great to see Sharm el-Sheikh return to the destination list at Scotland's busiest airport and provide yet more choice for our passengers, something we always look to deliver.

"Sharm el-Sheikh has long been a popular destination with holidaymakers and this service with Tui will offer both winter and summer sun options for people."