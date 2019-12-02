Image copyright Tunnock's

The maker of Tunnock's teacakes and caramel wafers has passed £60m in annual sales for the first time.

Uddingston-based Thomas Tunnock said turnover rose by 5.7% to £61.4m in the year to 23 February.

Pre-tax profit was more than £5.7m, up from £4m the previous year.

Accounts filed with Companies House showed the biscuit producer continued to invest in new plant, with capital expenditure of about £9.7m during the year.

Tunnock's said investment was "essential to maintain our position at the forefront of the market".

During the year, the company's new factory extension became operational, boosting the number of biscuits manufactured to 525 million.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Sir Boyd received a knighthood at Buckingham Palace last month

The company is run by 86-year-old Sir Boyd Tunnock, who created the Tunnock's teacake in 1956.

On receiving his knighthood at Buckingham Palace last month, Sir Boyd revealed that The Queen preferred his snack over the caramel wafer, which had been invented by his father four years earlier.