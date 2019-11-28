Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The project will provide vital work for BiFab's Methil yard, in Fife

Scottish companies have won key contracts to help build a major wind farm off the coast of Fife.

The 54 turbines for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) site are being assembled at Port of Dundee, while engineering firm BiFab will build eight of the foundation jackets at its Methil yard.

The project, overseen by energy firm EDF Renewables, is expected to provide power for 375,000 homes.

Offshore construction will start in June 2020 and is due to finish in 2023.

Eyemouth Harbour has also been earmarked as a preferred supplier for maintenance work on the project.

'Hugely important'

The announcement came amid on-going concern that Scottish firms such as BiFab were missing out on contracts to build renewable energy projects to foreign competitors.

EDF Renewables UK CEO Matthieu Hue said the NnG project had reached a "hugely important milestone", adding: "We are excited to get work under way with our contractors and all Scottish companies and stakeholders participating in the project."

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said the Scottish government was actively encouraging developers to explore "every possible option" to help the Scottish supply chain in the development of future offshore wind projects.

He added: "While we believe that much more is possible from across the whole sector, today's announcement is another welcome step in the right direction."