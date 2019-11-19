Union suspends air traffic action at Hial airports
An air traffic controllers union has suspended action at a number of Scottish airports.
The Prospect union said it was stopping a work-to-rule which has been in place since April at Highland and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) airports.
The union said a "preliminary agreement" had been reached with Hial, owned by the Scottish government, and would be put to its members.
More talks are scheduled before a ballot is held.
There has been a long-running dispute with air traffic controllers at Hial's 11 airports.
In July, a series of strikes affected six of its Scottish airports.
The travel plans of thousands of passengers were disrupted by 24-hour strikes at Inverness, Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Dundee, Stornoway and Benbecula airports.
The work-to-rule will end at 17:00.