Scots have pulled back on buying non-essential items, according to the latest survey of retailers.

The Scottish Retail Consortium said food sales continue to rise, and at a faster rate than the UK as a whole.

But non-food purchases saw a steep drop last month, down by more than 5% when compared with September 2018.

Political and economic uncertainty ahead of the planned Brexit date on 31 October is being blamed for caution among shoppers.

Shops selling electronics, homeware and beauty products were among the main victims of the slowdown.

Clothes shopping was more likely to be on discounted summer ranges than new autumn ones.

'Nervous shoppers'

But there is little sign of stock-piling by households ahead of the UK's planned departure from the European Union.

Paul Martin, the UK head of retail at KPMG, which sponsors the monthly survey, said political and economic uncertainty was affecting consumer confidence.

"The next few months could be make-or-break for many of Scotland's most high-profile brands," he added.

"A clear strategy will be essential, focusing on cost reduction, sales maximisation and supply chain efficiencies."

Ewan MacDonald-Russell, of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: "It's undisputable consumers are holding back from serious spending commitments and it's difficult not to conclude the impasse over the UK's exit from the EU is a reason nervous shoppers are keeping their wallets and purses firmly closed.

"To prevent life on the high street becoming even harder an urgent Brexit resolution is needed ahead of the vital Christmas trading period."