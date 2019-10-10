Image copyright Tennent's Image caption Green T: Tennent's says it is tapping into its customers' environmental concerns

The brewer of Scotland's best-selling beer has invested £14m in improving its environmental credentials.

From next Spring, cans of Tennent's lager - made at the Wellpark brewery in Glasgow - will be packaged in cardboard.

Shrink-wrap and plastic rings will be phased out, and new equipment will make production process more sustainable.

The firm hopes to appeal to consumers' concerns over the impact of climate change.

The beer brand is launching a digital advertising campaign encouraging drinkers to think about the drive to reduce climate change emissions.

The firm' s efforts to improve its green credentials include:

A pledge to eradicate single-use plastics by 2021 and drop all plastics by 2025

Installation of a new anaerobic digestion plant and carbon capture at Wellpark brewery site

To use energy from renewables and become carbon neutral by 2025

The company said that "millions" were being spent on each of these commitments.

The new anaerobic digestion plant at Wellpark reduces energy drawn from the National Grid

A newly-built water treatment plant - which uses anaerobic digestion - is now operational at Wellpark.

This allows for the on-site treatment of waste water generated as a by-product of brewing.

The facility further improves the quality of waste water whilst also generating bio-gas, which is then used to help heat the brewery.

Reducing energy drawn from the National Grid, the bio-gas supports 5% of Wellpark's energy needs.

Plans are also being made to ensure that all of the brewery's energy will come from renewable sources by 2025.

Tennent's said it was the first brewer to join the UK Plastics Pact, which aims to rethink the design and use of products to cut down on the use of plastic.

Martin Doogan from Tennent's parent company C&C said there was still work to do to minimise environmental impact

A new carbon-capture facility is also planned at Wellpark which, it is claimed, will save the equivalent CO2 emissions of 27,000 ﬂights from Glasgow to London each year.

The beer's by-products are already entirely recycled for use as animal feed or organic compost, meaning Wellpark has sent zero waste to landfill since 2014.

Martin Doogan, group engineering manager at Tennent's parent company C&C, said: "As Scotland's oldest surviving business and one of its best-loved, we take our responsibility to do the right thing very seriously.

"Sustainability is a core part of our brand and today marks a significant step-change in our plans. We've leveraged our scale and influence, our passion for innovation and our network of contacts to ensure that we act decisively against climate change, without delay."

He added: "It's a leap in the right direction - but we're not complacent and we're not finished. We will continue to seek out ways to minimise our environmental impact across our entire business, from our transport fleet, to international deliveries.

"Our commitment is to lasting environmental change; in our company, in our industry and beyond."

Tennent's history

