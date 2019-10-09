Scotland business

Thomas Cook shops saved in takeover by Hays Travel

  • 9 October 2019
Related Topics
Thomas Cook in Airdrie Image copyright Google
Image caption Thomas Cook has been a familiar sight in Scottish town centres

About 60 Thomas Cook shops in Scotland have been sold in a deal that could save hundreds of jobs.

All 555 Thomas Cook shops in the UK are to be bought by rival Hays Travel.

Sunderland-based Hays said it planned to reopen the shops under its own brand with immediate effect.

Hays has already offered jobs to 600 Thomas Cook staff and said it planned to hire more as part of a rapid expansion. It currently has a 190 shops across the UK.

The deal involves purchasing assets from the Official Receiver, appointed when Thomas Cook collapsed last month.

Branches in Scotland set to be saved

Thomas Cook had shops in Scotland at the following locations:

  • Aberdeen (2)
  • Airdrie
  • Alexandria
  • Alloa
  • Annan
  • Arbroath
  • Ayr
  • Clydebank
  • Coatbridge
  • Cumnock
  • Dumfries
  • Dundee (3)
  • Dunfermline
  • Dunoon
  • Edinburgh (4)
  • Elgin
  • Falkirk
  • Galashiels
  • Girvan
  • Glasgow (12)
  • Glenrothes (2)
  • Grampian
  • Greenock
  • Hamilton
  • Helensburgh
  • Inverness
  • Irvine
  • Johnstone
  • Kilmarnock
  • Kirkcaldy
  • Lanark
  • Largs
  • Livingston
  • Motherwell
  • Paisley
  • Perth
  • Troon

John Hays, who set up the the company 40 years ago, said: "It is a game-changer for us, almost trebling the number of shops we have and doubling our workforce - and for the industry, which will get to keep some of its most talented people".

He and his wife Irene own the business, which has 1,900 staff and last year had sales of £379m, reporting profits of £10m.

The price of the deal was not announced.

Are you a Thomas Cook store employee? What's your response to the news? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:

Or use the form below:

Your contact details

If you are happy to be contacted by a BBC journalist please leave a telephone number that we can contact you on. In some cases a selection of your comments will be published, displaying your name as you provide it and location, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. When sending us pictures, video or eyewitness accounts at no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.

Terms and conditions

The BBC's Privacy Policy

More on this story