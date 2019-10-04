North Sea Buzzard installation shut down for repairs
- 4 October 2019
A North Sea installation has been shut down to allow for repairs after an inspection revealed a defect.
CNOOC Petroleum Europe Ltd said the "safe, temporary" shutdown of Buzzard, north east of Aberdeen, was to repair topsides pipework.
The company said there had been no harm to workers, the environment or the installation itself.
A spokesman said: "Normal operations are expected to resume once the repair is complete."