Scotch whisky targeted by United States tariffs

Image copyright Spl Image caption The US is a billion-dollar market for Scotch

Scotch whisky exported to the United States is to face a tariff of 25% from 18 October.

The new duty is part of a raft of measures being imposed by the US to mark its displeasure at subsidies given to aircraft maker Airbus.

Other goods being targeted include cashmere sweaters, dairy products, pork, olives, biscuits, books, and some machinery.

Scotch whisky exports to the US last year were worth $1.3bn (£1bn).

The US had been given the go-ahead to impose tariffs on $7.5bn (£6.1bn) of goods it imports from the EU.

It is the latest chapter in a 15-year battle between the US and the EU over illegal subsidies for planemakers Airbus and rival Boeing.

The ruling by the World Trade Organization (WTO) will mean tariffs on EU goods ranging from aircraft to agricultural products.

Brussels has threatened to retaliate similarly against US goods.