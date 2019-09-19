Dairy giant Muller has announced the closure of its Aberdeen depot with the potential loss of 45 jobs.

Muller's distribution, garage, tanker and retail operations in the city had been the focus of a 30-day consultation process.

The company said the decision was "against a backdrop of declining consumption of fresh milk and significant changes in retailing".

The Usdaw union described the announcement as "devastating"

Muller said 22 new jobs would be created in central Scotland and employees could relocate if possible.

'No viable alternative'

Ian Smith, chief executive officer of Muller Milk and Ingredients Distribution, said: "We fully understand the impact of this decision on our colleagues in Aberdeen and we will do everything we can to support those who don't want to relocate, or for whom there are no roles.

"Sadly, it is a reality that the distribution model for fresh milk has changed and if we're going to operate a sustainable fresh milk business in the short and long term, benefiting the fresh milk sector as a whole, we must adapt."

Usdaw area organiser Kate Cumming said: "This decision is devastating news for our members.

"Usdaw has interrogated the business case for the closure of the Muller depot in Aberdeen in a meaningful consultation process, but regrettably no viable alternative was found.

"The consultation closed last week and we continue to provide our members with support, advice and training to try to secure alternative employment."