Energy giant BP has been fined £400,000 after the release of more than three tonnes of crude oil at the Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland.

The company admitted health and safety failings at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

The incident, during maintenance work in 2012, led to flammable crude oil being released from a pipe.

BP said after the case: "While there was no injury to people or impact on the environment, this incident should not have happened."

The company added: "BP's operations are underpinned by a relentless focus on safety and risk management. Regrettably, on this occasion in 2012, we fell short of these high standards.

"We carried out a thorough investigation and applied lessons learned up until December 2017 when operatorship of Sullom Voe transferred to EnQuest. During that transition, we ensured all safety practices BP had built up at SVT (Sullom Voe terminal) over the years were transferred effectively to EnQuest.

"BP remains ever-committed to safe operations across our operations."