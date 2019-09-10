Scottish unemployment climbs by 19,000

Image copyright Getty Images

Unemployment in Scotland climbed by 19,000 to 110,000 between May and July, according to official figures.

The unemployment rate now stands at 4% - above the UK rate of 3.8%.

The Office for National Statistics also said the number of Scots in work fell by 33,000, taking the employment rate just below 75% of adults aged under 65.

Meanwhile, earnings excluding bonuses grew at an annual pace of 3.8%, while wages including bonuses rose 4% - an 11-year high.