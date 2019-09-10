Scottish unemployment climbs by 19,000
- 10 September 2019
Unemployment in Scotland climbed by 19,000 to 110,000 between May and July, according to official figures.
The unemployment rate now stands at 4% - above the UK rate of 3.8%.
The Office for National Statistics also said the number of Scots in work fell by 33,000, taking the employment rate just below 75% of adults aged under 65.
Meanwhile, earnings excluding bonuses grew at an annual pace of 3.8%, while wages including bonuses rose 4% - an 11-year high.