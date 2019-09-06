Image copyright Fortescue Metals Group Image caption Weir Group equipment will be used for the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project in Western Australia

Scottish engineering firm Weir Group has won a record £100m order to provide mining equipment for a major iron ore project in Western Australia.

The deal includes crushing and pump equipment for the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project, based in the Pilbara region.

The Glasgow-based company said it was its largest-ever individual mining order.

The $2.6bn (£81.3m) Iron Bridge project is a joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group and Formosa Steel IB Pty.

Weir said the order would cut the project's energy consumption and waste by more than 30%, compared with traditional mining technologies.

First ore is expected to be delivered in 2022.

'Worked relentlessly'

Weir Group chief executive Jon Stanton described it as a "landmark contract".

He said: "Fortescue challenged us to help create one of the most energy and cost-efficient magnetite ore processing facilities in the world.

"Our engineers have worked relentlessly to design a solution that is truly innovative - delivering significant energy, water and cost savings."

Earlier this year, Weir sold its flow control arm to a private equity investment firm in order to focus on mining and upstream oil and gas markets.