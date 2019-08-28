Image copyright Care Sourcer Image caption Care Sourcer currently works with a number of NHS Trusts across the UK

An Edinburgh-based healthcare tech company is to create 70 new jobs after securing a £1.5m grant from Scottish Enterprise.

Care Sourcer has already raised £8.5m from two investors - Legal & General and ADV - to develop technology "to tackle the UK's care crisis".

The start-up company uses a technology platform which matches care seekers with care providers.

The new funding will allow the company to boost staff numbers to over 100.

Created in 2016, Care Sourcer currently works with a number of NHS Trusts across the UK.

Co-founder and chief executive officer Andrew Parfery said: "As we look to further scale the business in the months and years ahead, the support from Scottish Enterprise will enable us to grow the team to keep apace with our strategic growth plans.

"We are building a fantastic team at Care Sourcer and we're excited at the prospect of even more talented people joining the fold as we look to fix the broken care system in this country."

Economic impact

He added: "Care Sourcer's online comparison and matching site is directly connecting people with businesses who can help.

"Our technology is proven to make a significant impact on the challenges in social care, and we look forward to more attention and investment in this critical topic."

The Scottish government's investment minister Ivan McKee welcomed the funding deal.

He said: "A vibrant and successful Scottish economy depends on companies like Care Sourcer.

"The £1.5m award from Scottish Enterprise will create over 70 new high-value jobs, generating real economic impact for Scotland.

"I look forward to hearing more good news from the Care Sourcer team as they pursue their growth ambitions."